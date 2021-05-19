Merculet Market Capitalization Hits $5.14 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Merculet has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $279,814.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,760,888 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

