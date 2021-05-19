Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 4.9%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.90. 3,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 930,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

