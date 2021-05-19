Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,966 shares of company stock worth $4,438,636. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.