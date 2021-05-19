Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 232,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,252. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,351,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

