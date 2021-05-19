Metronome (MET) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00010772 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $54.92 million and $174,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00094438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00380773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00232663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01374446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047488 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.