Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

