MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
