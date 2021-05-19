MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 2,890,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,476. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

