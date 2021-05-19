MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.