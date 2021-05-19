MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

