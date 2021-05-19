Michael W. R. Dobson Sells 12,624 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 3,552 ($46.41) on Wednesday. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,569.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,397.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

