Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.45

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.45 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.71). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 63,069 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

