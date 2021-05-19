Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 62,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.