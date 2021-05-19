MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $540.00. The stock had previously closed at $487.20, but opened at $457.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $440.65, with a volume of 12,128 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.
In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $647.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,672.08 and a beta of 1.59.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
