MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $540.00. The stock had previously closed at $487.20, but opened at $457.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $440.65, with a volume of 12,128 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $647.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,672.08 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.