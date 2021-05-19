MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 231,311 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

