Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $157.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

