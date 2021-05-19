Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 1,425 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

