Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 844 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 483,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

