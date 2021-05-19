Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 1,400 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

