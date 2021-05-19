Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 420 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average is $267.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

