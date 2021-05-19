Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.