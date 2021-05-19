Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

