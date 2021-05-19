Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

