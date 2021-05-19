Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$30.93 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.