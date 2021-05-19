Mist Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $893,047.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

