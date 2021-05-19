Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,865 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,899 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $93,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.