Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,918 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.68. The company has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

