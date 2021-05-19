Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.51 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $370.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.70 and its 200 day moving average is $343.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

