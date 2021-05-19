Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77.91 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,720,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,222,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

