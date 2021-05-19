Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $87.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $87,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,253,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

