Mizuho Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 656.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,494,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,361,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 345,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.