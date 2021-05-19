Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Shares of MBT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 78,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.