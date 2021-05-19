Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Mogo stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,256. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $461.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

