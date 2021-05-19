Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $72.88

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.88, but opened at $70.85. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

