Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.