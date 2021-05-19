Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.93 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

