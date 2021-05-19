Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.93 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
