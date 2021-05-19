Morgan Stanley Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.