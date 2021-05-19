Morgan Stanley Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Overweight”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.44 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

