Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $66,594.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $66,594.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,415,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.74. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,005. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

