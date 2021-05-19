Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

