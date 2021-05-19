MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 338,516 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 6,981.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

