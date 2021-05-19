M&T Bank Corp Acquires 330,914 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 330,914 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -665.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

