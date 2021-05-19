M&T Bank Corp Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

