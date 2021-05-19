M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

