M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

