M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,961 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $632.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $641.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.39. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $303.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

