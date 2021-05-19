M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.32

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.32 and last traded at $167.18, with a volume of 10881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 360,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.