Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$13.04. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 97,607 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

