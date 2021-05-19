Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €269.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

