Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

