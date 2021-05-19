MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.94

Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

