Naomi Barnett Sells 2,154 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,996,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

