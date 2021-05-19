Naomi Barnett Sells 2,154 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.78.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,996,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
